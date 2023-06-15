Osun Labour Party suspends national legal adviser, state women leader, 11 LG chairs

The Osun State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) on Thursday suspended 11 Local Government chairmen and the State Women Leader of the party, Mrs. Susan Ojo for anti-party activities.

Also suspended is the National Legal Adviser, Barr. Samuel Akingbade.

The party further warned those attempting to take advantage of the crisis at the national level to cause confusion and division in Osun State Chapter of the Labour Party to desist from the act or face the wrath of law.

The chairman of the party, Comrade Bello Adebayo who affirmed that, leadership of the party would not allow it to be thrown into confusion, made the announcement at a press conference in Osogbo.

According to him, all…