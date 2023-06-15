Redouble your efforts in intel, NSCDC urges private guards

Members of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) Abia State Chapter have been advised to redouble their efforts in intelligence information gathering to justify the recommendation of the Corps which was instrumental to their establishment.

The Abia State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Paul Ozoemene Igwebuike handed down this charge today when he received members of the association who paid him a visit at the Command Headquarters in Umuahia.