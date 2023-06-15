Tobacco harm reduction: Sweden and lessons for Nigeria

SWEDEN’s harm reduction strategy to combat tobacco-related deaths and improve public health is an inspiring model that has saved millions of lives. Sweden’s results towards achieving a smoke-free society is a success story and an exemplary model for countries around the world, especially in Africa to adopt in their ongoing efforts towards reducing the health impact of smoking. Tobacco harm reduction is a public health strategy that aims to reduce the negative health impacts of smoking by providing smokers with alternative products that are less harmful than cigarettes. Its goal is to help smokers quit smoking altogether in favour of a less harmful alternative. International health…