Trillions wasted on subsidies could help address climate change — World Bank

A World Bank report has said trillions of dollars are wasted on subsidies for agriculture, fishing, and fossil fuels that could be used to help address climate change instead of harming people and the planet.

Recall that the Nigerian government recently removed subsidies on petrol. The government has gone on to remove subsidies in other areas of the economy, including its currency, the naira, and tertiary education.

The World Bank report, Detox Development: Repurposing Environmentally Harmful Subsidies, says global direct government expenditures in the three sectors are $1.25 trillion a year, around the size of a big economy such as Mexico. To subsidize fossil fuel consumption, countries…