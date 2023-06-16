CNG hails Tinubu over Ribadu’s appointment

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his appointment of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as Special Adviser on security.

The CNG said it views this appointment as incontrovertible proof of President Tinubu’s commitment to the discharge of the vital task of providing adequate security to citizens.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of CNG Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Nuhu Ribadu appropriately fits the position he is called to occupy as a universally acknowledged security expert blended in the rare quality of fortitude and strength of character.

“A man of proven integrity, honesty and experience, Ribadu doubtlessly possesses the necessary…