Deploy familiar, experienced officers to fight crime, Gov Fubara tells CP

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has charged the CP to use his familiarity with Rivers State security terrain as an advantage to effectively combat crime and criminality in the state.

He also frowned at the activities of some police officers operating in the guise of a Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state when such a unit of the police was disbanded a long time ago.

The governor directed the new police commissioner to look into those operations and ensure that they cease to function in the state so that members of the public do not continue to suffer harassment from them.

Fubara gave the charge during a courtesy visit to him by the state Commissioner of Police Nwoyi…