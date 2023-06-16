Go after drugs barons, Gov Bala charges NDLEA

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has charged the State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to as a matter of urgency, go after drug barons, dealers and merchants operating in the State.

The Governor further charged the NDLEA to ensure that any dealer, baron, or merchant caught was properly prosecuted so that, “It will be last deal of his life. Enough of this, they are not bigger than the law of Nigeria.”

Bala Mohammed was responding to the remarks of the NDLEA State Commander, Ali Aminu during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Bauchi.

The governor who agreed that drug abuse is on the increase in the State, charged that, “You…