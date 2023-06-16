Nigerian Idol: Live shows continue as Constance exits

The Nigerian Idol Season eight live shows continue to captivate audiences with their performances, and this Sunday was no exception. Over 15 million votes poured in this week alone, proving that fans can’t get enough of the sensational top eight. Among the contestants, only one would be left behind, making this week’s episode all the more suspenseful.

Former Nigerian Idol winner Progress posed trivia questions to the contestants based on the songs they were about to perform. This interaction entertained and tested the knowledge and understanding of the participants and their chosen songs.

Following the nationwide votes, Chisom was the first performer among the top seven, who…