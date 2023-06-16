Performance of Hajj (II) – Tribune Online

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an 2:197 says, “For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein let there be no obscenity nor wickedness nor wrangling in the Hajj. And whatever good ye do (be sure) God knoweth it. And take a provision (with you) for the journey but the best of provisions is right conduct. So, fear Me o ye that are wise!”

The Hajj begins on the eighth day of the lunar month of Dhul-Hijjah. This is when those performing interrupted hajj will put on the Hajj garment (Ihram) after the ritual bath (ghusl) in their homes in Mecca. All the pilgrims will leave Mecca with the recitation of the Talbiyyah…