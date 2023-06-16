Plateau’s interest in national politics my new focus — Simon Lalong

Former Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Simon Bako Lalong, has declared that his new focus is to see how Plateau can be given its rightful place in national politics under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s governance, who is passionate about Plateau.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Dr Makut Simon Macham, the former governor made the declaration when the commissioners who served under his administration visited him to pledge their continued loyalty to him as their political leader.

Lalong assured them that his interest in the development of Plateau State remains paramount and appealed to them to also continue to play their part in praying for the state ensuring that peace and…