Population commission clarifies N200bn spent on pre-census activities

The National Population Commission (NPC) on Friday explained that the N200 billion so far expended on the pre-census activities spanned a period of nine years.

The Director, Public Affairs, Dr Isiaka Yahaya, who gave the clarification at a press briefing in Abuja, said the sum was total money spent since 2014.

According to him, the commission conducted Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise across the country, as part of preparations for the 2023 census, which he said, the NPC “implemented in phases on an incremental basis spanning over a period of eight years.

“The EAD involved the division of the 774 Local Government Areas of the country into Enumeration Areas. The…