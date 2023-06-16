PSC promotes Frank Mba, Ciroma to DIG, 24 CPs become AIGs

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIGs Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Mr Ikechikwu Ani.

According to the statement, DIG Ciroma will replace DIG Ali Janga who has retired from Service and represented the North East geo-political zone in the Police Management team. DIG Ciroma, the most senior Officer from the zone will henceforth represent the zone while DIG Mba will represent the South East zone and replace retired DIG John Amadi who before his retirement…