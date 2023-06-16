The killing of Professor Opeyemi Ajewole

LAST week, tragedy struck the University of Ibadan as a lecturer at the institution’s Department of Social and Environmental Forestry, Professor Opeyemi Ajewole, was gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. The assailants, who reportedly rode in a gold colour Toyota Camry (Big Daddy), reportedly trailed the respected don to the gate of his house, shot him, then drove his body away in the car. The lifeless, bullet-ridden body would later be discovered by the roadside at Ebedi area along the Ibadan-Oyo Road. The white polo shirt he was wearing had turned crimson with his blood, while there was a gaping hole in front of his head on the left side. The University of Ibadan…