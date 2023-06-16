The most important qualities for a musician to have on and off stage is to be original  — Sheun Natural

Sheun Natural, born Oluwaseun Samuel Ojeyinka, is an Afrobeats/Afropop artiste with a special talent. He is also a singer, songwriter and performer from the city of Ibadan and has become one of those to watch with his string of hits dropping back to back. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his journey so far and his plans to takeover.

What inspired you to become a musician and when did you start pursuing music professionally?

I started music from the church at an early age. I was a dancer but later started music professionally in 2013. Music is a family thing as I grew up in a typical Christian and African background where everywhere I turned to or went to was musical ranging from churches…