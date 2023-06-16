UNILAG partners South Africa consulate on 3-minute PhD thesis contest

The Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka has partnered with the South African Consulate in Lagos to hold a Three-Minute Thesis competition as part of activities to mark Nelson Mandela Week for this year.

The UNILAG’s spokesperson, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, gave this hint in a statement on Friday, saying the Three- Minute Thesis Competition was originated from the University of Queensland (UQ) Australia and designed to help PhD students from around the world to develop skills that would help them to effectively explain their research works in three minutes and in a language suitable to a non-specialist audience.