Yari alleges betrayal after losing Senate Presidency to Akpabio

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, expresses feelings of betrayal following his loss to Senator Godswill Akpabio in the race for the Senate Presidency.

Akpabio, the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), secured 63 votes to emerge as the President of the 10th Senate, while Yari received 46 votes.

In an interview held on Thursday in Abuja, Yari revealed that his calculations, as of 3 am on Tuesday, indicated that he would gather at least 61 out of the available 109 votes, which would have ensured his victory.

Despite feeling let down by the turn of events, the former Zamfara governor acknowledged that only God knows what truly transpired.

“Yes,…