40 killed, 8 injured in militant attack on Ugandan school

The Ugandan military reported on Saturday that about 40 people were killed and six others were kidnapped by militants affiliated with Islamic State during an attack on a school in western Uganda close to the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It was also reported that a further eight people remain in critical condition after the attack on Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe.

Defence spokesperson, Felix Kulayigye said in a statement that military personnel found the bodies of the dead when they arrived at the school.

“Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group,” he said earlier on Twitter.

The attack happened at around 23:30…