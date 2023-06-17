‘Addressing gender mainstreaming important to achieve UHC in

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), led by its Executive Chairman, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, emphasized the need to address gender mainstreaming and adolescence in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed made this assertion during a UNICEF-GAC sustainability meeting held at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Bauchi.

He highlighted that gender mainstreaming and adolescence are crucial factors for effective and efficient healthcare delivery, considering that they constitute the largest target audience.

He stated, “For achieving the objectives of UHC, I think we need to mainstream gender in all our activities. That is…