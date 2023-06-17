Adedeji’s appointment well deserved, CNG hails Tinubu

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Adelabu Zacch Adedeji as Special Adviser on revenue, stating that it is well-deserved and a step in the right direction.

CNG, in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said Zacch Adedeji’s appointment, a renowned champion of youth causes and bridge builder with a vast network of friends across the North and Southeastern Nigeria, is another significant pointer to President Tinubu’s passionate belief in the organic links between generations.

He said: “President Tinubu’s meticulous selection of those who would carry his vision forward is amply displayed in the choice…