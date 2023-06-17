Asari Dokubo reveals top secret about Nigerian military

Asari Dokubo, the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), on Friday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Villa, Abuja, declaring that his men, “employed by Nigerian government” are the ones securing Abuja-Kaduna road and not Nigerian Army.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Asari-Dokubo accused the Nigerian military of blackmailing the security architecture of the country describing it as “shameful”.

His words;

“There is a full-scale war going on and the blackmail of the Nigerian state by the Nigerian military is shameful. They said they do not have enough armament and people listen to this false narrative. They are lying. They are liars. I repeat they…