Drama as NSCDC officer, Corps member fight over food at FCTA event

Bloodbath was on Saturday averted as a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer and a Corps member engaged in fisticuffs over food at an event in Abuja.

The incident took place at an event organized by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), via its Department of Parks and Recreation to mark 2023 World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and flag off of annual tree planting campaign.

But for the quick intervention of some of the guests, including Journalists who were still at the venue, the fight would have escalated, as the other coppers were prepared to join their colleagues in squaring off with the officers.

The event held at the office of the…