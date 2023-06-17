Ezekwesili laments Africa’s low GDP, advocates investment in youth, women

Former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has charged African governments to invest more in youth, women and technology in order to improve the continent’s shrinking Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The ex-minister stated this during the launch of the Big Ideas platform by the School of Politics, Policy and Governance founded by her.

The Big Ideas Platform was established to facilitate the generation and sharing of fresh ideas, innovative solutions and implementation strategies to address Africa’s plethora of challenges.

According to the former Vice President of the World Bank’s Africa region, with enormous resources and a youthful population in Africa, there is no…