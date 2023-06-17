Father of four dies, married lover in coma after sex romp

A father of four children simply identified as Chikwado Obiyor died after a sex romp with his married lover, identified as Chidinma.

Obiyor who hailed from Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State died after the sex romp, while his lover who is married to another man fell into a coma.

The incident which happened on Tuesday resulted in the rushing of the female partner to a hospital where she is yet to regain her consciousness, it was gathered.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the corpse of the father of four had been deposited in a morgue.

The two lovers had gone to a guest home located in the commercial area of the community where the man slumped and died immediately…