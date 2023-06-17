Femi Babalola’s happy day! – Tribune Online

OH! Happy Day is the new song on the lips of Ibadan-based businessman and owner of Jogor Events Centre, Femi Babalola, as he begins the countdown to his 60th birthday.

The PDP stalwart, who once nurtured the dream of becoming the Governor of Oyo State, is said to be putting final touches to his plans towards the big day, and as usual, the people knows what to expect.

As a socialite and owner of the most popular events centre in Ibadan, Babalola’s birthday can not fall short of expectation. The city is already grinding with friends and associates getting set for the big show.

From indications, the birthday ceremony would have a special twist, with the plot by the seasoned engineer…