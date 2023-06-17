Ibeku traditional rulers induct new Egwu Ukwu in Umuahia

The Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council today inducted into their fold, the new traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu, Ibeku, His Royal Majesty, Eze Amaechi Ugwueje, Egwu Ukwu III of Afaraukwu Ibeku in Umuahia North LGA.

Ezeh Ugwueje replaced late HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, the father of the IPOB detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu as the traditional ruler of the Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North after officially being presented with the staff of office by the immediate past Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu last May.

Speaking afterwards, Eze Ugwueje noted that the induction by the Ibeku Traditional Rulers Council is proof that the council backed him in view of the fact that the stool was…