‘Military should report Asari Dokubo to Police, DSS for investigations’

Former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, has described it as too weighty to be ignored by the government, the allegations by Niger Delta ex-militant leader, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, that the Nigerian Army, Navy and some cabals are behind 99 per cent of the oil theft in the country.

Former minister noted that by the context, they represented a breach of national security.

It would be recalled that Dokubo made the allegations after he had an audience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in State House, Abuja on Friday, stating that the president had promised to investigate allegations of huge oil bunkering by notorious naval commanders that were kingpins and take…