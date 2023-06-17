‘My husband starves me, our child, spends his income on women’

A woman, Opeyemi Ogundiran has told Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, that she is no longer interested in her marriage to her husband, Kunle Ogundiran, who she stated was a drunk and womaniser.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant abandoned his duty towards their only child and made her shoulder his responsibilities.

Opeyemi entreated the court to grant her custody of their child, and make her husband responsible for his upkeep.

Kunle was not in court despite being served court summonses.

Opeyemi said: “My lord, I am no longer interested in my marriage to my husband. I want divorce.

“I moved into my husband’s house after he impregnated me.

“We did not hold…