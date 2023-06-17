Surge of IDPs, street begging source of Insecurity in North West – Expert

The sudden surge of Internally Displaced Persons as well as the continuous rise in street begging especially among the kids has been identified as a major factor that contributes to insecurities in the country.

The Executive Director, Productive Youths Development Initiative, Dr Ahmed Auwal Musa, stated this in Sokoto on Wednesday, during the Northwest Post-Election Town hall Meeting organized by Kukah Foundation and supported by Global Rights, house of Justice among others.

Dr Musa who was speaking while delivering his paper presentation titled, “2023 Elections Atrocities in the Northwest: What we lost and how we can prevent Elections Atrocities in the Region”

He also cited the…