Tinubu congratulates newly elected NGE president, Anaba

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Eze Anaba, the newly elected president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in its just concluded Biennial Convention.

In his first statement issued on Saturday as the official spokesman to the president, Dele Alake, Special Adviser Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, observed that the convention was an epochal milestone in the evolution of the journalism profession in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the event that witnessed the election of new officers of the Guild to guide the affairs of the organisation for the next two years was successful and rancour-free despite the intensity of the contest for the various positions competed…