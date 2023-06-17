What we expect from President Tinubu, Govs —Children

On May 29, Nigeria’s new president and governors were sworn into office for a 4-year term. Not only adults have expectations from these new leaders, children are not left out. Some pupils of ROSAFIELD PEACE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, Basorun, Ibadan, Oyo State, tell what they want from the new administrations in Nigeria.

Olajuwon Oladipo, 10 yrs old, basic

My expectations are as follows: security, decrease in crime, and good educational system. My prayer for the new regimes both at federal and state levels, is that God shall give the leaders wisdom, knowledge and understanding on all issues and how to solve them. As for the new president, his reign should rain peace and happiness for…