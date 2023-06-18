A governor like no other

Governor Seyi Makinde enjoys a huge dose of goodwill from the people of Oyo State. He is genuinely loved by the citizens across all divides. He is adored by Muslims, celebrated by Christians and revered by traditional worshippers. The Governor is the pride of the old and a source of inspiration for the youth. Men like to flock around him, women love to hear him speak, even children can’t seem to have enough of him. The eggheads esteem him, just as the hoi polloi venerate him. From Ibadan to Ibarapa, Oyo to Oke Ogun and Ogbomoso, Makinde is the face the people want to behold, the name they want to utter and the man they want to follow. For the people of Oyo State, Makinde is the…