APM Terminals receives largest container vessel to berth in Apapa

APM Terminals Apapa at the weekend received the largest container ship to ever call at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa to date.

The Singapore-flagged Kota Cantik, operated and managed by Pacific International Lines (PIL), is a 6,606 TEU containership with a draught of 11.6 metres, length overall (LOA) of 300 metres and beam of 40 metres.

The historic berthing of the vessel was witnessed by officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), PIL and APM Terminals Apapa.

“We are excited at this historic achievement. We thank the Nigerian Ports Authority for maintaining the channels and for professionally piloting the vessel to the port. Without the effort, support and approval of NPA,…