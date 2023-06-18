Father’s Day: ‘My son says I’m best dad in the world’, Tonto Dikeh celebrates self

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has penned down an emotional father’s day message as she celebretes herself on Sunday.

The mother of one was formerly married to Mr Olakunle Churchill. However, the marriage did not last long as Tonto accused her spouse of physical abuse. The couple both shared a son together, King Andre.

They divorced in 2017 after two years of marriage. She has since declared herself the father and mother to her son, King Andre.

In the post she shared on her Instagram page, the actress wrote, “To myself and My LIttle daddy “Lord King Andre Dikeh”

“Today is a global day where fathers are not only recognised but celebrated. God has continued to shine his light…