How endometriosis almost ended my life, career —Zainab Balogun

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun, has opened up about her battle with endometriosis which left her in bad condition for months and almost forced her to stop appearing in movies and accepting scripts for some time.

The model-turned-actress disclosed that dealing with the ailment was one of the most difficult times of her life and career as it took her on a journey she couldn’t have handled without the support of her husband and family members.

With scripts being turned down because of pain that came with the crisis, among other issues, the on air personality said she feared the end might have come for her acting career.

Speaking about how her trouble started in an interview with…