Ogunbiyi facilitates 7th Periscope – Tribune Online

The founder and group chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, will facilitate the seventh edition of ‘Periscope’, an exclusive business seminar and exhibition organised by Christ Apostolic Church, Victory Land, GRA, Ikeja for entrepreneurs, professionals, artisans, job seekers, students and young school leavers.

The frontline entrepreneur and politician will speak on the topic, ‘Strategies for Creating Sustainable Businesses’ at the seminar on Saturday, June 24, at 9 am at the church premises, 20 Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA, Ikeja.

“Our choice of Dr Ogunbiyi, himself a diligent worker in the Lord’s vineyard, is inspired. He grew Mutual Benefits from…