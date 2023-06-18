Qatar-based drug kingpins arrested as NDLEA intercepts meth consignment at Lagos airport

Qatar-based drug kingpins, Eyah Celestine Nnamdi, alias Murphy and Ugwuoke Peter Oluchukwu have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) following the interception of their methamphetamine consignment at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Ugwuoke was the first to be arrested on 9th June during the outward clearance of Qatar Airways passengers at the departure point, Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport.

NDLEA officers discovered that the suspect was travelling to Doha with an Ivorian international passport with the name Hien Narcisse.

A further scrutiny of his black carry-on luggage led to the discovery of a false…