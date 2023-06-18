Terror ‘LASTMA’ task force officials on the prowl, terrorise, extort Lagos motorists

Tola Adenubi writes on the experiences of Lagos motorists extorted by officials of the Lagos State Taskforce Revenue as well as the exploits of the officials on Lagos roads.

In Lagos, many motorists have fallen victim to a cartel of traffic officials who masquerade as revenue task force.

This illegal task force which poses as officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has been terrorising motorists on Lagos roads, fleecing many of their hard-earned money while impounding vehicles whose owners refuse to part with money.

An investigation by Sunday Tribune has shown that the illegal task force which operates under the name “Lagos State Transport Revenue …