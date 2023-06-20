Governor Zulum reappoints Isa Gusau as media aide,

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, has approved the appointment of Malam Isa Gusau, as Special Adviser on Media and Strategy.

The Principal Secretary Government House Maiduguri, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma disclosed this in a press statement on Tuesday.

The statement noted that the appointment of Malam Gusau and the 11 other advisers is with immediate effect and a date will be communicated to them for the swearing-in.

According to the statement,” the Executive Governor made these appointments based on personal merits and records of previous years in public service”.

The appointees include:

1. Malam Isa Gusau – Special Adviser on Media and Strategy.

2. Hon. Baba…