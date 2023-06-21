Equities investors gain N11.5bn as bulls persist at NGX

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Wednesday, equities trading maintained the positive momentum as the benchmark index closed 0.36 per cent stronger to settle at 59,323.95 basis points.

Specifically, mid-and large-cap stocks such as Conoil, MRS Oil, BUA Cement, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Presco, Access Holdings, First Bank of Nigeria Holdings, Nigeria Breweries and Dangote Cement were the toast of investors as their respective share prices rose by 9.49 per cent, 7.64 per cent, 4.65 per cent, 1.98 per cent, 0.45 per cent, 0.34 per cent, 0.31 per cent, 0.10 per cent, and 0.20 per cent.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains increased to +6.4 per cent and +15.8 per…