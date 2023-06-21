OOU will continue to produce first-rate quality graduates

The Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, has promised that the state-owned institution, known for its academic excellence, will continue to produce first-rate quality graduates during his tenure.

Agboola made this statement on Wednesday during his robing ceremony as the 11th Vice Chancellor of the institution, which took place at the OGD Lecture Hall in Ago-Iwoye.

The VC acknowledged that the many successes achieved in the past years were the result of cumulative efforts made by his predecessors. He assured the audience that he would bring many lofty ideas to fruition for the university. Agboola disclosed that a 10-year…