Gombe Assembly approves tenure extension for LG caretaker chairmen

The Gombe State House of Assembly has approved the extension of tenure and reappointment of the Eleven Local Government Caretaker Chairmen from June to December 2023.

This followed a letter sent to the House by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and read on the floor of the House on Wednesday by the Clerk, Barrister Rukkaiyatu Adamu Jalo during a special sitting.

Moving a motion to that effect, Hon. Adamu Saleh Pata, member representing Yamaltu East constituency, said that there was need for continuity in any governance, and therefore called on his colleagues to give speedy legislative approval.

He however emphasised the need for synergy between the caretaker…