NEMA takes steps to tackle flood disaster in Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has deployed experts to all 36 states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to downscale the incidents of flood disasters.

Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, at the flag-off of the downscaling of disaster early warning measures to grassroots for effective life-saving early actions during the 2023 rainy season.

Ahmed said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) have released their 2023 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), respectively,…