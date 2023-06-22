Stoke cases seasonal in southwestern Nigeria, mortality at 36.7% — Study

EXPERTS, in a new study, say one out of six medical admissions in hospitals in south-western Nigeria is due to stroke, reaching its peak mid-dry and early wet season.

Researchers, in an analysis of stroke admissions for the year 2022, said stroke admissions peaks early wet season and mid dry season, with December to January and August to September recording the highest death cases in the year.

Crude mortality rate in the region was 36.7 percent.

The study, entitled ‘Seasonal Pattern of Acute Stroke Presentation in a Tropical African Locality: Perspective From Southwest Nigeria’, which involved, among others, Oladotun Olalusi, Akintomiwa Makanjuola, Rufus Akinyemi and…