Trinityguy asks ‘little girl’ to describe colour of his private part in viral skit video, Police react

The Nigerian Police have disclosed readiness to arrest and charge popular skitmaker and prankster, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, to court after another video of the content creator asking a minor to describe the color of his private part went viral on social media.

A Twitter user @damidenola who shared the video described it as sexual abuse of a minor and not in any way a comedy video.

Capturing the video, he wrote, “A video of Trinity Guy and a 10-year-old girl. This is sexual abuse of a minor and not a prank. He actually needs to be arrested.”

In the 45-second long video, the skit maker could be seen threatening the apparently shivering little…