NDE begins 3-day post-SADT training on KASH model in Imo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a 3-Day Post Sustainable Agricultural Development training scheme on KASH model in Owerri the capital of Imo.

Flagging off the training on Wednesday at the NDE office, Federal Secretariat along Owerri/Port Harcourt road, the Director General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said that NDE has being the highest employment generating agency in the country.

Fikpo represented by the Imo NDE Coordinator, Mrs. Chisara Winefred Eqwim-Chima acknowledged the fact that the white color job in the country is limited pointing out the determination of NDE in making sure that unemployed youths in the country are gainfully…