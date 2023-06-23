Subsidy removal not included in my inaugural speech but I declared it — Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu on Friday disclosed that his speech writers led by Wale Edun did not include removal of petroleum subsidy in his speech on inauguration day, adding that regardless, he found courage and announced it at the ceremony in Eagle Square.

He made the disclosure on Friday evening while interacting with some Nigerians resident in Paris, France after attending the Summit on New Global Financing Pact.

Tinubu stated that his aides still did not believe what he did until he called the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and told them that the subsidy was gone.

Speaking on the decision to end the payment of petrol subsidies, he argued: “Making just a…