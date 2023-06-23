We’re welcoming over two million pilgrims from 160 countries — Saudi Arabia

Saheed Salawu with Agency Report

MORE than two million pilgrims from more than 160 countries around the world will perform Hajj this year, the Saudi Arabia Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, has said.

Al-Rabiah put the number of flight reservations for those coming to the Kingdom to perform the annual pilgrimage at 1.7 million.

According to Saudi Gazette, the minister made the remarks after releasing of a film welcoming the guests of God on the ministry’s official account. He said the number of health practitioners serving the pilgrims exceeded 32,000.

“Within a few days, millions of Muslims from all over the world will chant the great talbiyah. The…