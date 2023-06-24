5 die, 4 missing as speed boat capsizes in Calabar

Tragedy struck in Calabar, capital of Cross River, on Saturday afternoon as no fewer than five persons were said to have lost their lives when the speed boat on which they were cruising capsized on Calabar waterways.

Eye witness account said that the boat loaded in Calabar and headed for Oron in Akwa Ibom when the incident occurred.

Confirming the accident, a Naval officer attached to the Western Naval Command, who pleaded anonymity, said that the Command played a major role in rescuing some of the boat mishap victims.

“The Navy partook in the rescue mission; we at least rescued 14 of them.

“I can’t give you the exact position of the boat because we only rushed for the…