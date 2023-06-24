Afenifere, others extol late Ojuolape’s virtues

The remains of Madam Alice Ojuolape, mother of late Yinka Odumakin, former Nigerian human rights activist, politician and the national publicity secretary of Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group was on Saturday buried with happiness from late Yinka’s wife, Dr Joe Odumakin that, his Husband’s parents were given a befitting burial as he had instructed before his death.

The mother, 93 years of age, was buried amidst heroic encomiums from all and sundry that stormed the town in company of Dr Joe from far and near to grace the occasion.

The late mother who was laid to rest at her residence in Mooro of Ife South local government area of Osun was described as “caring”,…