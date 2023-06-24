Association condemns murder of member in Kogi

The Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) has expressed outrage over the murder of Aisha Aminu, a 30-year-old physically challenged woman, allegedly murdered by her boyfriend in Obehira Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.

A statement signed by the group’s Director of Media and Publicity, Justice Christopher, Esq. reads: “The Association of Lawyers with Disabilities in Nigeria (ALDIN) expresses its unequivocal outrage at the brutal and gruesome murder of Aisha Aminu, a Physically Challenged Woman and a loving mother of three, whose life was snuffed out of her in the most inhumane and barbaric manner on the 7th of June 2023, at about 6 AM in her shop…